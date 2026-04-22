Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 9,463 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $283,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 299,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,040. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $118,808.28.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,054,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,470,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.32. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Hims & Hers Health's revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company's stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,620 shares of the company's stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: HIMS is expanding into perimenopause and menopause treatment options to address rising U.S. demand for hormone therapy and strained estrogen‑patch supplies—this broadens the women's health product set and reduces reliance on any single category. Read More.

HIMS is expanding into perimenopause and menopause treatment options to address rising U.S. demand for hormone therapy and strained estrogen‑patch supplies—this broadens the women's health product set and reduces reliance on any single category. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor momentum around HIMS’ peptide program (and reports of a potential Novo Nordisk tie and FDA peptide developments) has been a key bullish catalyst, driving the large one‑week rally that preceded today's pullback. Read More.

Investor momentum around HIMS’ peptide program (and reports of a potential Novo Nordisk tie and FDA peptide developments) has been a key bullish catalyst, driving the large one‑week rally that preceded today's pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HIMS is investing in a data‑driven, personalized care platform (adding labs and multi‑cancer testing) to increase customer lifetime value—strategic but longer‑term and not an immediate revenue catalyst. Read More.

HIMS is investing in a data‑driven, personalized care platform (adding labs and multi‑cancer testing) to increase customer lifetime value—strategic but longer‑term and not an immediate revenue catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: several price‑target moves and a consensus “Hold” bias mean broker commentary could amplify short‑term swings but currently offers no clear directional push. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed: several price‑target moves and a consensus “Hold” bias mean broker commentary could amplify short‑term swings but currently offers no clear directional push. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold sizable blocks of shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan in mid‑April (~54,927 shares across dates), which can weigh on sentiment despite being pre‑planned. Read More.

Insider selling: CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold sizable blocks of shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan in mid‑April (~54,927 shares across dates), which can weigh on sentiment despite being pre‑planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Amazon launched a GLP‑1 weight‑loss program, raising the prospect of a large new entrant in prescription telehealth and ongoing obesity care—this increases pressure in HIMS’ high‑growth medication categories. Read More.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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