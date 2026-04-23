Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $30.33. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $28.8170, with a volume of 12,812,855 shares traded.

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More Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline/regulatory momentum — Traders are pricing in upbeat peptide/FDA news and speculation of a commercial tie-up with Novo Nordisk, which sparked a sharp rally earlier in the week. Article Title

Pipeline/regulatory momentum — Traders are pricing in upbeat peptide/FDA news and speculation of a commercial tie-up with Novo Nordisk, which sparked a sharp rally earlier in the week. Positive Sentiment: FDA regulatory break reported — Coverage notes a favorable regulatory update that reduces near-term execution risk around new therapeutic offerings. Article Title

FDA regulatory break reported — Coverage notes a favorable regulatory update that reduces near-term execution risk around new therapeutic offerings. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion into menopause care — HIMS announced offering perimenopause/menopause treatment (including estrogen patch access), widening its addressable market and recurring-care opportunities. Article Title

Product expansion into menopause care — HIMS announced offering perimenopause/menopause treatment (including estrogen patch access), widening its addressable market and recurring-care opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth thesis supported by research tools — Analysts and research pieces (Zacks) flag HIMS as a growth story based on style scores and platform expansion. Article Title

Long-term growth thesis supported by research tools — Analysts and research pieces (Zacks) flag HIMS as a growth story based on style scores and platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional backdrop is mixed — Coverage includes upgrades but consensus remains around "Hold" with a mid/high‑$20s to low‑$30s target range; institutional ownership is high, which can amplify moves. Article Title

Analyst and institutional backdrop is mixed — Coverage includes upgrades but consensus remains around "Hold" with a mid/high‑$20s to low‑$30s target range; institutional ownership is high, which can amplify moves. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Recent Rule 10b5‑1 sales by CFO Oluyemi Okupe and other insiders (Soleil Boughton) were disclosed this week; while planned, the size and timing can pressure near‑term sentiment. Article Title Article Title

Insider selling — Recent Rule 10b5‑1 sales by CFO Oluyemi Okupe and other insiders (Soleil Boughton) were disclosed this week; while planned, the size and timing can pressure near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk from Amazon — Amazon’s entry with a GLP‑1 weight‑loss program raised investor concerns about margin pressure and share loss in a key monetizable category. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $24.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.32.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 19,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $588,564.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 262,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,878,101.84. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,857 shares of company stock worth $5,285,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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