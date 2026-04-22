Free Trial
â†’ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Hino Motors (HINOY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Hino Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hino Motors is scheduled to announce quarterly results on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts expecting EPS $3.65 and revenue $2.6043 billion.
  • In the prior quarter Hino reported EPS $1.16, missing the consensus by $0.50, with revenue of about $2.60 billion, a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.23%.
  • The stock opened at $29.84 with a market cap of $1.71 billion and a low P/E of 3.30; its 52-week range is $22.30 to $34.18 and the 50-/200-day moving averages are $28.32 and $26.96 respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hino Motors.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Hino Motors to post earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $2.6043 billion for the quarter.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Hino Motors had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

Hino Motors stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.17. Hino Motors has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

Hino Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hino Motors, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the production of commercial vehicles and diesel engines. A member of the Toyota Group, Hino develops, assembles and sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and related components for customers in diverse transportation, logistics and municipal sectors. The company's product lineup spans light trucks and vans up to large long-haul tractor-trailers, alongside a range of diesel powertrains designed for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Founded in 1942 as Diesel Motor Industry Co, Ltd., Hino Motors has evolved through decades of engineering innovation and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Earnings History for Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hino Motors Right Now?

Before you consider Hino Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hino Motors wasn't on the list.

While Hino Motors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Revealed: The World’s First Trillion-Dollar Robot
Revealed: The World’s First Trillion-Dollar Robot
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines