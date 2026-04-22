Hino Motors (HINOY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Hino Motors to post earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $2.6043 billion for the quarter.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Hino Motors had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

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Hino Motors Stock Performance

Hino Motors stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.17. Hino Motors has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the production of commercial vehicles and diesel engines. A member of the Toyota Group, Hino develops, assembles and sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and related components for customers in diverse transportation, logistics and municipal sectors. The company's product lineup spans light trucks and vans up to large long-haul tractor-trailers, alongside a range of diesel powertrains designed for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Founded in 1942 as Diesel Motor Industry Co, Ltd., Hino Motors has evolved through decades of engineering innovation and strategic partnerships.

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