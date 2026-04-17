Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Now Covered by B. Riley Financial

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Hippo logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Hippo with a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price target, implying about a 34.4% upside from the recent share price.
  • The analyst consensus is mixed—three Buy and three Hold ratings—giving an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.67; Hippo recently traded around $28.28 with a market cap of about $734.3 million and a P/E of 13.02.
  • Company insiders have been net sellers recently (21,705 shares sold last quarter worth ~$597,934), with insiders owning 10.8% of the stock and institutional investors holding about 43.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Analysts at B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 34.39% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hippo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hippo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hippo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Report on HIPO

Hippo Price Performance

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $734.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hippo has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 610,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,907,432.50. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 6,105 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $174,419.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,047.58. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $597,934. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hippo by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,170,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company's stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hippo Right Now?

Before you consider Hippo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hippo wasn't on the list.

While Hippo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines