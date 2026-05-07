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Hiscox (LON:HSX) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Hiscox logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Hiscox hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 1,646 and last at GBX 1,630 (previous close GBX 1,550) on volume of 736,635 shares.
  • Analyst moves: Goldman Sachs raised its target to GBX 1,713 (buy) and JPMorgan to GBX 1,800 (overweight) while Jefferies kept an underperform view at GBX 1,148; the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of GBX 1,516.83.
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap £5.26bn, PE 9.31, PEG -2.30 and beta 0.37, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages at GBX 1,536.80 and GBX 1,450.56 respectively.
  • Interested in Hiscox? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,646 and last traded at GBX 1,630, with a volume of 736635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,713 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,148 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,800 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,516.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSX

Hiscox Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,536.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,450.56.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox is a global, specialty insurer, listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in Bermuda. We have grown from our roots as a niche Lloyd's of London underwriter into a diversified international insurance group operating across direct‑to‑consumer, broker and partner‑distributed retail insurance; large and complex commercial insurance; reinsurance and insurance‑linked strategies. We currently employ over 3,000 people worldwide across 13 countries and 31 offices. We have a distinctive brand, energised and ambitious teams, a strong balance sheet, and plenty of room to grow in each of our chosen markets and lines of business.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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