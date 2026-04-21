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Hiscox (LON:HSX) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hiscox logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hiscox hit a new 52-week high of GBX 1,624 on Tuesday with about 575,654 shares traded, up from a prior close of GBX 1,612.
  • Analysts are tilted positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (4 Buys, 1 Hold, 1 Sell) and a consensus target of GBX 1,466.83; Goldman Sachs raised its target to GBX 1,713 (Buy) while Jefferies raised its target but kept an Underperform.
  • Key fundamentals and technicals: market cap £5.22bn, PE ratio 9.24, 50-day MA GBX 1,514.73 above the 200-day MA GBX 1,438.76, and a low beta of 0.36 indicating lower volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,624 and last traded at GBX 1,624, with a volume of 575654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,612.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,068 to GBX 1,148 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,713 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hiscox

Hiscox Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,514.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,438.76. The company has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox is a global, specialty insurer, listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in Bermuda. We have grown from our roots as a niche Lloyd's of London underwriter into a diversified international insurance group operating across direct‑to‑consumer, broker and partner‑distributed retail insurance; large and complex commercial insurance; reinsurance and insurance‑linked strategies. We currently employ over 3,000 people worldwide across 13 countries and 31 offices. We have a distinctive brand, energised and ambitious teams, a strong balance sheet, and plenty of room to grow in each of our chosen markets and lines of business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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