HNI (NYSE:HNI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Benchmark

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Benchmark's price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.72% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered HNI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered HNI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.67.

Get HNI alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

HNI Trading Up 5.7%

HNI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.19. 149,351 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HNI has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HNI had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 1.91%.HNI's quarterly revenue was up 124.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HNI will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,744,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HNI by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about HNI

Here are the key news stories impacting HNI this week:

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI's Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HNI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HNI wasn't on the list.

While HNI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here