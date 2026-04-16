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Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Hochschild Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $8.96 versus a prior close of $9.25 (last trade $8.96) on light volume, with the stock reported down about 2.6%.
  • UBS downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold, though the consensus on MarketBeat still registers as Buy (two Strong Buy, one Buy, one Hold).
  • Key metrics show low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.26) and modest liquidity (current ratio 0.99, quick ratio 0.80), with technicals at a 50-day MA of $8.88 versus a 200-day MA of $7.07.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $8.96. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 116 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Hochschild Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on HCHDF

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc is a London‐based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by‐product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th‐century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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