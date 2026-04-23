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Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Home BancShares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Home BancShares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable June 3 to shareholders of record on May 13, representing an annualized yield of about 3.2% (≈$0.84/year).
  • The company has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and carries a 36.4% payout ratio; analysts forecast $2.57 EPS next year, implying the dividend should remain well covered (expected payout ≈32.7%).
  • In the most recent quarter Home BancShares reported $0.60 EPS (meeting estimates) and $266.7M revenue (slightly below expectations); the company has a market cap of about $5.24B and a P/E around 11.0.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Home BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Home BancShares has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home BancShares to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Home BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $266.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $274.06 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Home BancShares will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home BancShares

(Get Free Report)

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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