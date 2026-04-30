Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Price Down 17.5% - Time to Sell?

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME - Get Free Report) shares fell 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 and last traded at GBX 8.50. 20,313,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 11,557,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30.

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Home Reit Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

Home Reit (LON:HOME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The retailer reported GBX (2) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,166 million for the quarter.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

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