Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $253.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company's current price.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Honeywell International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $259.67.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $243.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 23.90%.The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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