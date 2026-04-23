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Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Hong Kong & China Gas logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.90. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.8568, with a volume of 1,178 shares changing hands.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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