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Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hongkong Land logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Price action: Hongkong Land's stock crossed below its 50-day moving average of $41.56, trading as low as $40.04 and last at $40.10 on volume of 15,532 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment: The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock to a "Buy," and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Buy."
  • Balance-sheet and trend: The 200-day moving average is $37.20, and the company reports very strong liquidity (current and quick ratios of 8.35) with low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.19).
  • Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and traded as low as $40.04. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 15,532 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hongkong Land to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNGKY

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: HNGKY is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia's major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group's flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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