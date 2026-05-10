Horace Mann Educators Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Horace Mann Educators NYSE: HMN reported record first-quarter 2026 core earnings per share of $1.28, up 20% from the prior-year quarter, as management cited improved profitability in property and casualty insurance and continued growth in supplemental and group benefits.

President and Chief Executive Officer Marita Zuraitis said insurance and fee-based revenue rose 6% year over year, with growth across the company’s businesses. Life sales increased 17%, individual supplemental sales rose 11%, and group benefits sales more than tripled from a year earlier. Core shareholder return on equity for the trailing 12 months was 12.7%.

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The company maintained its 2026 core EPS guidance of $4.20 to $4.50. Management also reiterated its three-year strategic targets, including a 10% compound annual growth rate in core earnings per share and a sustainable 12% to 13% shareholder return on equity.

Property and casualty margins improve

Horace Mann’s property and casualty segment generated core earnings of $39 million, up 46% year over year, according to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Greenier. The reported combined ratio improved by five points to 83.3%, reflecting lower catastrophe costs and stronger underlying results.

Greenier said the quarter included $5 million of prior-year development, consisting of $2 million in property and $3 million in auto, primarily due to lower-than-expected claim severity and claims settling below prior reserve expectations.

Net written premiums in property and casualty increased 5% to $194 million, driven mainly by higher average premium. Property premiums rose 14%, while auto premiums were essentially flat as the company shifted toward markets where it sees stronger returns.

Zuraitis said property and casualty written premiums increased 5%, with stable policyholder retention in auto and property. She said auto sales outside California rose at a high single-digit rate, while countrywide property sales increased 11%.

On the call, Greenier said about half of the 5.4-point improvement in the combined ratio was weather-related, while the other half reflected rate and non-rate actions the company has taken to restore profitability. He cited terms and conditions, roof schedules, deductible increases and improved claims handling as contributors.

California remains a more cautious auto market

During the question-and-answer session, Zuraitis said California remains “highly regulated” and “complex,” and that Horace Mann has taken an intentionally conservative approach in the state. She said the company remains active there and has been working closely with the department.

Zuraitis said Horace Mann has reached target profitability in all states except California, adding that California is “dangerously close” to targeted profitability. She said the company has been more selective about agent placement and marketing investments in California while maintaining stronger growth momentum in auto outside the state.

Asked about the Horace Mann General Agency, Zuraitis said the agency is intended to help retain educator households when Horace Mann does not have appetite for certain risks, such as non-standard auto or higher-value homes. She said the company has not seen a large ramp-up in general agency sales due to the competitive environment, and that close ratios have remained relatively consistent.

Life, retirement and supplemental products contribute growth

Life and retirement core earnings rose 16% year over year to $9 million, primarily driven by favorable mortality, Greenier said. Life sales increased 17%, and persistency remained strong near 96%.

Zuraitis said more traditional agents are selling life products and that about 10% of life sales are now consistently generated through benefit specialists, a channel that historically focused more on individual supplemental products.

In retirement, Greenier said contract deposits were modestly lower year over year, reflecting product mix and market conditions. However, he said retirement sales increased 7% in the first quarter when isolated from those factors, and the business attracted several thousand new customers opening retirement accounts.

Greenier said the fixed annuity spread was 1.34% in the quarter and that he would expect it to improve from that level. He said the core fixed income portfolio was performing well, with the core book yield up 23 basis points year over year and new money yields of 5.38% in the investment-grade fixed income portfolio. Limited partnership returns were 7%, below the company’s 8% full-year expectation.

In the supplemental and group benefits segment, core earnings were $12.6 million, and net written premiums rose to nearly $71 million. Individual supplemental persistency remained above 90%, and the benefit ratio was 30.5%, reflecting favorable policyholder utilization trends, Greenier said.

Group benefits sales surge

Zuraitis said group benefits sales more than tripled year over year to $11 million, nearly matching the company’s total group benefits sales for all of 2025. She cautioned that results can vary from quarter to quarter due to the size and timing of the business.

Management highlighted product investments as a key driver. Zuraitis said the company has enhanced its cancer product in individual supplemental, with sales doubling year over year. She also pointed to the introduction of paid family medical leave within the company’s short-term disability offering in Minnesota.

Zuraitis said Horace Mann is using a third-party technology platform to support an integrated leave management experience for employers and educators. She said 13 states have enacted paid leave mandates, with additional proposals under consideration.

In response to an analyst question, Zuraitis said the paid family medical leave offering helped Horace Mann retain existing groups in Minnesota and provided an advantage in pursuing new customer relationships. She also said the company has increased the number of benefit specialists by about 30%.

Greenier added that growth in capital-light, higher-margin products is a key component of Horace Mann’s strategy to drive higher return on equity over time.

Capital returns and educator outreach remain priorities

Horace Mann returned $33 million of capital to shareholders during the quarter, including $18 million of share repurchases and $15 million in dividends, Greenier said. The company repurchased approximately 420,000 shares in the quarter. Tangible book value per share increased 9% year over year.

Zuraitis said the board approved a 3% increase to the quarterly dividend in March, marking the 18th consecutive year of dividend growth. She said the company’s top priority remains investing in profitable growth while returning excess capital to shareholders.

Management also discussed efforts to deepen relationships with educators. Zuraitis said unaided brand awareness among educators has increased to 35%. She cited partnerships and campaigns including Crayola Creativity Week, a new continuing education program developed with Disney and delivered through the Disney Institute, the Horace Mann Club platform, and the company’s Beyond Grateful campaign during Teacher Appreciation Month.

Zuraitis said Horace Mann has grown its points of distribution by 8% over the past year and is using digital audio campaigns on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music to expand its reach.

“We remain confident in achieving our three-year strategic goals,” Zuraitis said, citing the company’s focus on disciplined underwriting, profitable growth, expense management and customer engagement.

About Horace Mann Educators NYSE: HMN

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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