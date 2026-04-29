Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.3416 per share and revenue of $1.6020 billion for the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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