Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.38.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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