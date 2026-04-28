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Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hotel101 Global logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from a $6.51 close to a $6.00 open and were last trading at $6.465 on very light volume (901 shares), remaining below both the 50‑day ($7.53) and 200‑day ($7.12) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative with an average "Sell" rating — firms such as Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings have recently issued sell calls on HBNB.
  • Several hedge funds (e.g., Yakira, Polar, Citadel Advisors, Hudson Bay, Alterna) recently initiated small stakes, while Hotel101 Global is a Philippines‑focused midscale hotel operator pursuing growth via property development and franchising.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.00. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $6.4650, with a volume of 901 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBNB

Hotel101 Global Stock Up 1.8%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hotel101 Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNB. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

About Hotel101 Global

(Get Free Report)

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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