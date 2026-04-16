Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.55. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,683 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBNB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Hotel101 Global

Hotel101 Global Trading Up 6.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hotel101 Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Hotel101 Global Company Profile

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

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