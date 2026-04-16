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Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Hotel101 Global logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from $6.00 to an open of $5.55 and last traded at $5.87 on light volume (1,683 shares), remaining below its 50‑day moving average of $7.68.
  • Analyst consensus is a Sell, with recent sell ratings from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings reinforcing negative broker sentiment.
  • Several institutions have initiated small stakes recently (including Yakira Capital, Citadel Advisors, Hudson Bay, Polar Asset and Alterna), while Hotel101 Global focuses on expanding a portfolio of midscale hotels and branded residences primarily in the Philippines via development and franchising.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.55. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,683 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBNB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Hotel101 Global

Hotel101 Global Trading Up 6.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hotel101 Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Hotel101 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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