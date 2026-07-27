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Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 847 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Howden Joinery Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies lowered Howden Joinery Group’s price target from GBX 976 to GBX 847 while maintaining a “hold” rating, implying approximately 10.21% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans toward “hold”: two analysts rate the stock “buy” and three rate it “hold,” with an average price target of GBX 1,009.40.
  • Howden Joinery opened at GBX 768.50, compared with a 52-week range of GBX 713 to GBX 981, and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 17.30.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 976 to GBX 847 in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company's current price.

HWDN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 900 to GBX 960 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,075 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,210 target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 900 to GBX 955 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,009.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 768.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 713 and a 1 year high of GBX 981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 790.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 818.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 17.30 EPS for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens. Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium. Howdens only sells to the trade - they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers' expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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