Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.8947.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.7%

HWM opened at $240.99 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $127.50 and a twelve month high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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