Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $270.32.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $275.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

More Howmet Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and guidance beat/raise — Howmet reported strong Q1 results with revenue up ~19%, robust margins and adjusted EPS beating point estimates; management raised Q2 and full‑year 2026 EPS guidance (Q2: 1.220–1.240; FY: 4.880–5.000) and cited record cash generation and a $300M share‑repurchase deployment. These operational beats and tighter guidance drove bullish investor sentiment. PR: Q1 Results

Q1 results and guidance beat/raise — Howmet reported strong Q1 results with revenue up ~19%, robust margins and adjusted EPS beating point estimates; management raised Q2 and full‑year 2026 EPS guidance (Q2: 1.220–1.240; FY: 4.880–5.000) and cited record cash generation and a $300M share‑repurchase deployment. These operational beats and tighter guidance drove bullish investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target upgrade — BTIG raised its price target on HWM from $275 to $300 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling additional upside from current levels and supporting the move higher. Benzinga

Analyst target upgrade — BTIG raised its price target on HWM from $275 to $300 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling additional upside from current levels and supporting the move higher. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition deepens defense exposure — Howmet closed the CAM acquisition (~$1.8B) and secured financing, which analysts say shifts part of the growth narrative toward defense and diversifies end‑market exposure. Investors view this as a growth and margin complement to commercial aerospace. Yahoo Finance: Acquisition

Strategic acquisition deepens defense exposure — Howmet closed the CAM acquisition (~$1.8B) and secured financing, which analysts say shifts part of the growth narrative toward defense and diversifies end‑market exposure. Investors view this as a growth and margin complement to commercial aerospace. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and capital returns — Management highlighted record cash from operations and meaningful free cash flow, plus $300M of buybacks already executed, supporting EPS and multiple expansion. PR: Cash & Buybacks

Strong cash flow and capital returns — Management highlighted record cash from operations and meaningful free cash flow, plus $300M of buybacks already executed, supporting EPS and multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Media and research coverage — Multiple outlets summarized the beat and outlook (Yahoo, MSN, Seeking Alpha, Zacks), providing broader visibility but little new information beyond the results and guidance. Yahoo: Coverage

Media and research coverage — Multiple outlets summarized the beat and outlook (Yahoo, MSN, Seeking Alpha, Zacks), providing broader visibility but little new information beyond the results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves and hires — Howmet appointed Jonathan Arena as EVP & Chief Legal Officer (governance/exec team update); useful for continuity but not an immediate stock catalyst. InsiderMonkey: Appointment

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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