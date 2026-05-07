Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.880-5.000 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $257.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $267.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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