Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Down 5.5% - Should You Sell?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $233.45 and last traded at $234.1580. 1,468,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,509,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.72.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.60.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 230,064 shares of the company's stock worth $52,984,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company's stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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