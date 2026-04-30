Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Hoya had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 27.22%.

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Hoya Price Performance

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,017. Hoya has a 52 week low of $110.85 and a 52 week high of $190.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoya Company Profile

Hoya Corporation OTCMKTS: HOCPY is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya's product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

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