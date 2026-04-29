H&R Block (HRB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $2.3357 billion for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 176.02% and a net margin of 16.19%.The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&R Block Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.32. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRB

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in H&R Block by 100.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company's stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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