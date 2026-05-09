H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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H&R Block Trading Up 1.6%

HRB opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.29. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the company's stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,516,885 shares of the company's stock worth $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company's stock.

Key H&R Block News

Here are the key news stories impacting H&R Block this week:

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Further Reading

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