HSBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. HSBC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.24.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $155.35 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business's 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,454 shares of company stock worth $5,889,371. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $104,700,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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