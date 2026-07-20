HSBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HSBC from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock. HSBC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.58.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $100.94 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,638.40. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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