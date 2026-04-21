HSBC Predicts Biogen's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HSBC issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. HSBC analyst M. Herholdt anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. HSBC has a "Reduce" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen's current full-year earnings is $15.70 per share. HSBC also issued estimates for Biogen's Q2 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $15.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biogen from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $208.23.

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Biogen Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.61 and a 200-day moving average of $174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,408,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 39,074.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 798,774 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 796,735 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,931,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6,828.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 509,809 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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