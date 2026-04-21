Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $553.02 and last traded at $551.8490, with a volume of 22374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $546.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,508.16. This represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,012.80. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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