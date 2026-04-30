HudBay Minerals Q2 EPS Estimate Cut by Paradigm Capital

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Free Report) TSE: HBM - Research analysts at Paradigm Capital decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

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HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut HudBay Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered HudBay Minerals from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered HudBay Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of HBM stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HudBay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,172 shares of the mining company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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