Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 69.12%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

Further Reading

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