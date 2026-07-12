Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.48.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 369,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,110. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $821.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.The company had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company's stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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