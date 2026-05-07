Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Up 13.3% on Strong Earnings

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $12.0450. 995,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,346,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS.

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Trending Headlines about Hudson Pacific Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting Hudson Pacific Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 FFO beat consensus — Hudson Pacific reported FFO of $0.25/sh vs. the Zacks consensus $0.18, surprising to the upside and supporting the rally. Read More.

Q1 FFO beat consensus — Hudson Pacific reported FFO of $0.25/sh vs. the Zacks consensus $0.18, surprising to the upside and supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 guidance — HPP updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $1.10–$1.18 vs. the prior consensus ~1.00, signaling management confidence after Q1. Read More.

Company raised FY‑2026 guidance — HPP updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $1.10–$1.18 vs. the prior consensus ~1.00, signaling management confidence after Q1. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reported quarter beat analyst EPS/FFO expectations — the company posted $0.25 EPS/FFO for the quarter (and beat street EPS estimates materially), and filed a press release with results and outlook. This operational beat is the proximate cause of buyers stepping in. Read More.

Reported quarter beat analyst EPS/FFO expectations — the company posted $0.25 EPS/FFO for the quarter (and beat street EPS estimates materially), and filed a press release with results and outlook. This operational beat is the proximate cause of buyers stepping in. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and lofty target — BTIG reiterated/issued a Buy and set a $26 price target, implying sizable upside versus the current level and likely helped sentiment. Read More.

Analyst upgrade and lofty target — BTIG reiterated/issued a Buy and set a $26 price target, implying sizable upside versus the current level and likely helped sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews and snapshot coverage — multiple previews/snapshots (MSN, Yahoo) summarized expectations ahead of the release; useful context but not market-moving on their own. Read More. Read More.

Earnings previews and snapshot coverage — multiple previews/snapshots (MSN, Yahoo) summarized expectations ahead of the release; useful context but not market-moving on their own. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Year‑over‑year FFO decline and continued negative profitability metrics — Q1 FFO of $0.25 compares with $0.63 a year ago; filings also show negative return on equity (~‑19.9%) and negative net margin, and leverage remains elevated — these are longer‑term headwinds that cap valuation even after the short‑term rally. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.11.

View Our Latest Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,463 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 7,981,580 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18,343.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,571,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 657.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,617,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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