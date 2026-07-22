Humana (HUM) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $40.5673 billion for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.23. Humana has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $428.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $327.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $42,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Humana by 4,125.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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