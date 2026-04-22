Humana (HUM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.00 per share and revenue of $39.0839 billion for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $217.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.46 and a 200-day moving average of $229.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 460.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 58.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Humana from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.09.

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About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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