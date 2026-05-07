Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Hunter Westbrook Sells 5,074 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
HomeTrust Bancshares logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO Hunter Westbrook sold a total of about 56,096 shares across May 1–6 for roughly $2.57 million (including 5,074 shares at $46 on May 6), trimming his stake to 105,828 shares (≈$4.87M), a 4.58% decrease.
  • HomeTrust raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15 (annualized $0.60) for a yield of ~1.3%, with an ex-dividend date of May 14 and payment on May 28.
  • Analysts have an average price target of $47 (rating roughly "Moderate Buy") after recent notes from Hovde and Weiss, and institutional investors own about 60.94% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 5,074 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $233,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,868,088. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Hunter Westbrook sold 31,022 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,421,117.82.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Hunter Westbrook sold 20,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $913,000.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,949. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTB. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $105,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company's stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HomeTrust Bancshares Right Now?

Before you consider HomeTrust Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HomeTrust Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Get Ahead of Asia's Market Wave U.S. Solar Growth with PMAX.
Get Ahead of Asia's Market Wave U.S. Solar Growth with PMAX.
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines