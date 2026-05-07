Hunter Westbrook Sells 5,074 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 5,074 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $233,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,868,088. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Hunter Westbrook sold 31,022 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,421,117.82.

On Friday, May 1st, Hunter Westbrook sold 20,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $913,000.00.

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HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,949. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTB. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $105,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company's stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

Further Reading

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