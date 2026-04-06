Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell Sells 126 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.93, for a total value of $15,993.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,788,316.77. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.19. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $215.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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