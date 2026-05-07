Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.45 and last traded at $120.11, with a volume of 660336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 9.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 796 shares of company stock valued at $101,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,633,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 142,448 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 365,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,596,000 after buying an additional 131,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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