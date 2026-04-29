Hut 8 (HUT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Hut 8 to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $76.8430 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Hut 8 Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Hut 8 stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 573,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hut 8 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Arete Research began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $226,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $591,935.40. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 5,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $269,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,243.80. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hut 8 by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 67.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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