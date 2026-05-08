Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $89.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $93.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Arete Research began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.94.

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Hut 8 Trading Down 7.1%

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 4.48. Hut 8 has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $111.33.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, insider Victor Semah sold 10,518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $808,097.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,071.74. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $226,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,935.40. The trade was a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,641 shares of company stock worth $1,304,631. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 19.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 124,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Key Hut 8 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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