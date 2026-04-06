HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 4.3% - Here's Why

Shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA - Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.2650. Approximately 115,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,201,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $3.40 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of HUYA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.45.

Read Our Latest Report on HUYA

HUYA Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $729.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. HUYA had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $248.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HUYA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of HUYA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company's stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in HUYA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA's business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

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