Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after HSBC upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC now has a $212.00 price target on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as high as $195.04 and last traded at $193.06, with a volume of 245466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.13.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,183,396.84. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 237,458 shares of company stock valued at $40,093,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 483 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here