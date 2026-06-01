Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.00.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $181.17 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $127.54 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.97.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,136. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $58,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 545 shares in the company, valued at $80,267.60. This represents a 42.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 225,154 shares of company stock worth $37,804,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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