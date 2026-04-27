Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,784,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $3,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,403,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,415,356,159.36. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Eric Sprott acquired 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.67 per share, with a total value of $7,734,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Eric Sprott acquired 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $4,758,000.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Eric Sprott bought 150,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $6,307,500.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Sprott bought 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $9,198,000.00.

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Hycroft Mining Stock Up 0.2%

HYMC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.91. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hycroft Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 816,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 85,490 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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