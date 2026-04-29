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Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Plug Power logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Plug Power (PLUG), NuScale Power (SMR), and FuelCell Energy (FCEL) are MarketBeat’s hydrogen stocks to watch today, chosen because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among hydrogen names recently; the hydrogen theme is high‑growth but typically volatile with regulatory and execution risks.
  • Plug Power is noted for its end‑to‑end hydrogen and fuel‑cell ecosystem—GenDrive, GenFuel, GenSure, ProGen, GenCare and GenKey—targeting material handling, stationary backup/grid support, mobility and fueling infrastructure.
  • NuScale develops modular nuclear reactors that can provide power and process heat for hydrogen production, while FuelCell Energy builds stationary fuel‑cell and electrolysis platforms for on‑site power, distributed hydrogen production, long‑duration storage and carbon capture solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Plug Power, NuScale Power, and FuelCell Energy are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the hydrogen economy—including producers of hydrogen (green, blue or gray), manufacturers of electrolyzers and fuel cells, developers of storage and transport infrastructure, and suppliers of related materials and services. For investors, these stocks represent a thematic, often high‑growth but volatile play tied to clean‑energy policy, technology adoption and commodity pricing, with significant regulatory and execution risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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