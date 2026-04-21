Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Down 7.7% - Time to Sell?

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.6950. 3,559,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,366,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PURR. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Down 7.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.10.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperliquid Strategies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,431,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,167,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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