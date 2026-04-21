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Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Down 7.7% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hyperliquid Strategies logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 7.7% to $5.695 on Tuesday (low $5.70) on volume of 3,559,483, below the average and against a prior close of $6.17 with a 50‑day moving average of $5.10.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of ($7.43) EPS on $0.5 million in revenue, carries a negative PE (-0.62), and analysts expect about -1.15 EPS for the current year.
  • Broker opinions are mixed—from sell to strong-buy—but the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $7.23, while institutional ownership remains low at 9.45% despite several recent sizable new stakes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hyperliquid Strategies.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.6950. 3,559,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,366,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PURR. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Down 7.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.10.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperliquid Strategies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,431,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,167,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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