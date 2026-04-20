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Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Hyperliquid Strategies logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before trading on Monday, opening at $6.12 after a $6.41 close and last trading at $6.1050 on volume of 779,536 shares.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed—Cantor Fitzgerald rates it a strong-buy, Chardan a buy, Weiss a sell and Wall Street Zen a hold—giving a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $7.23.
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of about $741.96M, a reported loss of $7.43 per share last quarter on just $0.5M revenue, and the company positions itself as a digital-asset treasury accumulating the HYPE token; institutional ownership is roughly 9.45%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hyperliquid Strategies.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.12. Hyperliquid Strategies shares last traded at $6.1050, with a volume of 779,536 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PURR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Hyperliquid Strategies to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a "sell (e)" rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hyperliquid Strategies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PURR

Hyperliquid Strategies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $741.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.08.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hyperliquid Strategies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $15,167,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $14,545,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyperliquid Strategies

(Get Free Report)

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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