Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $6.01. Hyperliquid Strategies shares last traded at $6.2120, with a volume of 786,096 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PURR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a "sell (e)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hyperliquid Strategies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyperliquid Strategies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Up 8.6%

The company has a market cap of $759.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.12.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyperliquid Strategies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $14,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,494,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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