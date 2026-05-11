Hypoport Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Hypoport ETR: HYQ Chief Executive Ronald Slabke said the company expects a “pretty normal” second quarter for its mortgage business after a volatile first quarter shaped by interest-rate movements, while reiterating that the group remains focused on cost control, automation and monetizing additional platform features.

Speaking during a Q&A session on the company’s first-quarter results, Slabke described demand patterns in German mortgages as heavily influenced by changes in borrowing costs. He said January and February saw some customers delay decisions as rates declined, while a subsequent rise in rates prompted faster mortgage closings and contributed to a strong March.

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“Q1 was volatile because of the interest environment,” Slabke said. He added that activity slowed as expected after March but had since returned “more or less back to normal.”

Mortgage volumes expected to ease from Q1

Slabke said Hypoport expects second-quarter mortgage volume to come in below first-quarter levels, citing typical seasonal patterns. He noted that the first quarter is usually strong because many consumers begin exploring home ownership over the Christmas period and then act in February and March. The second quarter, by contrast, includes Easter, holidays and fewer working days.

“I would expect a Q2 which is below Q1 numbers,” Slabke said. However, he said it was too early to determine whether the second quarter would be above or below the comparable period last year, adding that the difference was not expected to be dramatic in either direction.

Asked about the effect of a large banking partner reducing its mortgage activity, Slabke declined to comment on individual partners. He said the broader trend has been a significant reduction in the role of private banks in Germany’s mortgage market, with their market share declining from roughly 20% to around 10% over a 10-year period.

Slabke said Hypoport still expects to outperform the real homeownership market in Germany, pointing to continued market-share gains among brokers and ongoing migration in the savings banks and cooperative banking sectors. He said the company is not losing partners in those groups or among brokers, while the decline in private commercial banks has been the main headwind.

Starpool and Value AG remain in focus

Addressing questions about Starpool, a pooling joint venture tied to Deutsche Bank-related mortgage advisers, Slabke said the business adjusts support functions in line with transaction volume and does not face a midterm risk of becoming loss-making. He said the joint venture continues to give Hypoport access to that part of the market and would remain relevant as long as its partner remains active in mortgages.

Slabke also discussed Value AG, Hypoport’s appraisal services business, after a question noted that it had reached break-even. He said the company does not intend to operate the business merely at break-even. Instead, the plan is to automate more of the valuation process and improve profitability.

“We expect Value AG to be next year profitable, full year,” Slabke said, adding that the level of profitability will depend on the degree of productivity achieved through automation this year. He described the long-term vision as a platform business with minimal human labor beyond what regulators require.

Insurance platform volume rises, but monetization remains gradual

In Hypoport’s insurance platform business, Slabke explained the difference between migrated and validated premium volumes. He said Hypoport has roughly EUR 9 billion of insurance premiums in its systems, much of which came from acquisitions or client wins and was historically managed through locally installed, license-based software.

The company has been migrating this business to a centralized cloud-based SaaS infrastructure. Slabke said EUR 5.7 billion of premium volume has been brought onto the platform from the sales organization side, while EUR 2.5 billion has been validated through matching information from sales organizations with insurer back-end systems.

Validated volume allows Hypoport to synchronize information between the sales and insurer sides and confirm that contract data is accurate, Slabke said. The remaining non-validated volume reflects situations where an insurer interface is missing or a specific contract cannot be matched.

Slabke said the insurance platform pricing model is volume-based, with Hypoport currently charging an average of about 10 basis points annually on premium volume, billed monthly. He said that rate remains low because clients are still using a limited number of platform modules. The company aims to increase monetization as more volume is validated and more modules are adopted, but Slabke acknowledged that progress has been slower than desired.

He said Hypoport is in strategic talks with parties to establish SMART INSUR as an industry standard, though he said he could not say in which year that goal might be achieved.

Europace One adds features and revenue opportunities

Slabke said Hypoport’s plan to improve profitability depends mainly on executing existing business models where the company has already invested, rather than broad strategic expansion into new areas. He said operating expenses were flat compared with the prior-year quarter because the group is keeping costs under control and is not adding new platforms or expanding into new sectors.

Asked whether the company’s longer-term margin goals require price increases at Europace, Slabke said additional revenue would come from added functionality rather than simple price increases. He cited Europace One, a bundle of features recently made available to bank branches as well as mortgage brokers.

Europace One includes consumer-facing app features such as chat functionality and property monitoring, as well as artificial intelligence tools that identify and process documents provided by consumers or advisers. Slabke said the bundle also includes Value AG’s automated valuation model. Advisers pay roughly EUR 1,000 per year for the bundle, while banks can book it for branch advisers through a higher transaction fee. For the bank segment, Slabke said Europace One is linked to a 25% higher transaction fee.

Slabke said the company expects to continue adding features, integrations and automation to Europace and attaching small fees or bundled pricing to them. He said there may eventually be a “Europace Two” or additional bundles.

Cash flow, buybacks and capital allocation

On cash flow, Slabke said a swing in the non-cash income and expenses line was related to commission payments, including bonus commissions from banks after the end of a year. Depending on when Hypoport receives those payments and forwards them to subcontractors or brokers, quarterly cash flow can be volatile.

He said Hypoport does not expect working capital to be a drag on cash flow, except that working capital can rise with top-line growth because of commission flows and timing differences.

On share buybacks, Slabke said Hypoport previously had authorization to repurchase up to 10% of its shares and had used only a fraction of that amount. The company is seeking renewed approval at its annual general meeting for another 10% authorization. He said the current share price is attractive for buybacks, while noting that insider regulations can limit when the company is able to launch a new program.

Slabke closed the Q&A by saying Hypoport would remain focused on growth, cost control and monetizing the initiatives it has already developed.

About Hypoport ETR: HYQ

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance, personal loans, insurance, and current and deposit accounts through distribution channels, including online and site-based sales.

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